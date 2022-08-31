Exclusive

Love Island USA Reunion First Look: See Which Islanders Are Headed Back to the Villa

This season's most memorable Islanders are headed back to the villa for Love Island USA's first-ever reunion special, and E! News has your exclusive first look at what's in store.

By Paige Strout Aug 31, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVReunionExclusivesSarah HylandCelebritiesEntertainmentLove Island USAPeacockNBCU
Watch: Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?

If you thought you saw the last of your favorite Islanders, think again.

The cast of Peacock's Love Island USA is getting back together for the show's first-ever reunion special on September 1, and E! News has your exclusive first look at what will go down in the villa.

Returning alongside host Sarah Hyland for the post-finale festivities are this season's winning couple Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, as well as runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell and third place duo Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.

Fans can also expect to see several other fan-favorite cast members show up to hash out old drama, relive this season's best moments and give fans an update on their life after Love Island.

And based on E! News' exclusive reunion pics, there are plenty of must-see moments in store.

Find out which of your favorite Islanders are headed back to the villa below.

photos
All the Islanders’ Funniest Moments From Peacock’s Love Island USA

All episodes of Love Island USA are streaming now on Peacock and tune in to the reunion special on September 1.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Peacock
Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi
Peacock
Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell
Peacock
Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray
Peacock
Zeta Morrison & Courtney Boerner
Peacock
Sarah Hyland
Peacock
Sereniti Springs, Tyler Radziszewski and Valerie Bragg
Peacock
Joel Bierwert & Gabriella "Bella" Barbaro
Peacock
Sarah Hyland, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi
Peacock
Gabriella Kiszka and Chazz Bryant
Peacock
Sarah Hyland and Nadjha Day
Peacock
Sarah Hyland and Courtney Boerner
Peacock
Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi
Peacock
Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

Trending Stories

1

Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

4

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

5

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit