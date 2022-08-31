Love Island USA Reunion First Look: See Which Islanders Are Headed Back to the Villa

Watch : Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?

If you thought you saw the last of your favorite Islanders, think again.

The cast of Peacock's Love Island USA is getting back together for the show's first-ever reunion special on September 1, and E! News has your exclusive first look at what will go down in the villa.

Returning alongside host Sarah Hyland for the post-finale festivities are this season's winning couple Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, as well as runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell and third place duo Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.

Fans can also expect to see several other fan-favorite cast members show up to hash out old drama, relive this season's best moments and give fans an update on their life after Love Island.

And based on E! News' exclusive reunion pics, there are plenty of must-see moments in store.

Find out which of your favorite Islanders are headed back to the villa below.