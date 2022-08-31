Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were "Taken Out of Context" Amid Feud With Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope

Watch : Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know

After trading words online with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, Brittany Aldean has more to say.

The wife of country star Jason Aldean faced criticism from the two singers after she shared an Instagram video of herself applying makeup on Aug. 23, captioning the post, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Both Maren and Cassadee appeared to immediately respond to her post, with the former calling her a "scumbag human."

Now, days later, Brittany is sharing her thoughts on the exchange and the ensuing backlash. "Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she captioned an Aug. 31 Instagram post featuring photos of herself wearing a line of sweatshirts from her brand, adding that she isn't "getting twisted about the twisting of my words."

As a refresher, following Brittany's original social media post, Cassadee responded to her words with a statement shared to both Instagram and Twitter without explicitly naming the mom of two.