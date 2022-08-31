Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Shocking Season 3 Trailer Is Here

E! News has the exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three, including Jen Shah's guilty plea, a bombshell accusation about Lisa Barlow and some new faces. Watch.

By Brett Malec Aug 31, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVLegalReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

"I'm innocent!" That's what Jen Shah declares in E! News' exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.

Returning Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen will be joined by RHOSLC newcomers and "friends of" Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas for what looks like one helluva bumpy ride (and we're not talking about the ski slopes).

For starters, Jen's legal troubles with the FBI continue, but she's placing the blame on her former assistant Stuart Smith, who plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last year in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

"I got played by Stuart Smith," Jen says in the supertease. "I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

Danna later confides in Whitney by telling her, "Someone I know was working for Jen and now he's an informant."

Cut to footage of Jen earlier this summer leaving a NYC courthouse after changing her plea to guilty on the same charges (she's currently awaiting sentencing).

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Jen's certainly not the only source of drama, as Meredith brings up a shocking rumor about Lisa. As she tells Whitney, "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."

Whitney later shares the allegations with the rest of her co-stars. "You told me she performed sexual favors," Whitney states, prompting Lisa to fire back, "Are you crazy?!"

Heather's relationship with her family remains strained due to her book Bad Mormon, while Whitney reveals childhood trauma by telling the ladies, "I was in a very abusive situation."

Drama and hardships aside, the ladies enjoy a tropical beach vacation together. But it's not all rest and relaxation for Heather, who reveals a painfully swollen black eye on the trip.

"Heather, you look like somebody clocked you," Lisa says in shock before Heather responds, "Well, maybe somebody did."

Watch the trailer above to see everything that's to come, plus scroll down to see the season three cast photos and learn more about the new season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City return Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Jen Shah

Amid an ongoing legal battle, Jen Shah is leaning on her friends and family for support more than ever. When the group's dynamics shift, Jen's new alliances cause a divide among the women. Jen and her husband, Sharrieff, downsize their house as they face the uncertainty of their future together.

Bravo
Meredith Marks

Still dealing with the hurt that came from Lisa's salacious rant, Meredith Marks is standing by her new, unexpected support system and is leaving friends-turned-foes in the past. Although tensions in the group are bubbling over, Meredith is focusing her energy on causes close to her heart as she hosts a fashion show to raise awareness around mental health.

Bravo
Lisa Barlow

After a hot-mic moment landed her in hot water, Lisa Barlow's relationship with one of her dearest friends is changed forever. Despite many of her friendships hanging in the balance, she finds an implausible ally in the group of women. As unflattering rumors about Lisa fly around Salt Lake, she turns her attention to focus on her husband, her children and her business.

Bravo
Heather Gay

Heather Gay is working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, about her experience with religion and community, and, stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir. Her bond with Jen is stronger than ever, but cracks begin to form in the foundation of her friendship with one of her longest and closest pals.

Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose is on a spiritual healing journey to work through her past traumas. In the process, she uncovers suppressed memories from her childhood. To reclaim her authority and independence, Whitney is ready to cut all ties with the Mormon church and live her own authentic life. On the outs with old friends, Whitney grows closer to an unlikely Housewife.

Bravo
Angie Harrington

No stranger to the RHOSLC social scene, Angie Harrington has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After a fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.

Bravo
Danna Bui-Negrete

Entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife and mother, Danna Bui-Negrete goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group's drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.

Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

Jen introduces the ladies to her friend Angie Katsanevas, a business-owner, wife and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends' backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.

