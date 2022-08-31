The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Shocking Season 3 Trailer Is Here

Watch : RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

"I'm innocent!" That's what Jen Shah declares in E! News' exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.

Returning Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen will be joined by RHOSLC newcomers and "friends of" Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas for what looks like one helluva bumpy ride (and we're not talking about the ski slopes).

For starters, Jen's legal troubles with the FBI continue, but she's placing the blame on her former assistant Stuart Smith, who plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last year in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

"I got played by Stuart Smith," Jen says in the supertease. "I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

Danna later confides in Whitney by telling her, "Someone I know was working for Jen and now he's an informant."

Cut to footage of Jen earlier this summer leaving a NYC courthouse after changing her plea to guilty on the same charges (she's currently awaiting sentencing).