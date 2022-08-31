The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Shocking Season 3 Trailer Is Here

"I'm innocent!" That's what Jen Shah declares in E! News' exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.
Returning Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen will be joined by RHOSLC newcomers and "friends of" Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas for what looks like one helluva bumpy ride (and we're not talking about the ski slopes).
For starters, Jen's legal troubles with the FBI continue, but she's placing the blame on her former assistant Stuart Smith, who plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last year in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
"I got played by Stuart Smith," Jen says in the supertease. "I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."
Danna later confides in Whitney by telling her, "Someone I know was working for Jen and now he's an informant."
Cut to footage of Jen earlier this summer leaving a NYC courthouse after changing her plea to guilty on the same charges (she's currently awaiting sentencing).
Jen's certainly not the only source of drama, as Meredith brings up a shocking rumor about Lisa. As she tells Whitney, "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."
Whitney later shares the allegations with the rest of her co-stars. "You told me she performed sexual favors," Whitney states, prompting Lisa to fire back, "Are you crazy?!"
Heather's relationship with her family remains strained due to her book Bad Mormon, while Whitney reveals childhood trauma by telling the ladies, "I was in a very abusive situation."
Drama and hardships aside, the ladies enjoy a tropical beach vacation together. But it's not all rest and relaxation for Heather, who reveals a painfully swollen black eye on the trip.
"Heather, you look like somebody clocked you," Lisa says in shock before Heather responds, "Well, maybe somebody did."
Watch the trailer above to see everything that's to come, plus scroll down to see the season three cast photos and learn more about the new season.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City return Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
