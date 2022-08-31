Rachel Bilson Clarifies Comments on Bill Hader Breakup Being “Harder Than Childbirth”

Watch : Rachel Bilson Reveals She & Bill Hader Broke Up Via Phone

Rachel Bilson wants to clear the air.

Back in June, The O.C. star reflected on her July 2020 breakup with Bill Hader on her Broad Ideas podcast, noting, "I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."



But Rachel—who share⁠s daughter Briar Rose, 7, with ex Hayden Christensen⁠—is now clarifying: She wasn't comparing the split itself to the life-changing event, but rather commenting on the complexity of life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I said it was during a time where you could not leave your house," she said during the Aug. 31 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "You had to sit in whatever it was that you were going through. So, I had to deal with this, I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else."