What Went Wrong in Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Relationship Before Breakup

Leonardo DiCaprio is letting go of his romance with Camila Morrone.
Hot on the heels of news that the Oscar winner, 47, and the model-actress, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, a source exclusively tells E! News why things didn't work out between the pair.
Though the two managed to fit quality time into their schedules over the years, the insider says Leo and Camila have both been "traveling a lot," leading the couple to reevaluate the relationship.
"Distance played a factor," the source says, adding that the romance "ran its course."
The insider says there's a chance Leo and Camila could reconcile, but notes that "at the moment, it's not on."
Leo and Camila first sparked romance rumors in December 2017, when they were seen out in Los Angeles together. Camila joined the Titanic star on a trip to Colorado with his longtime pal Tobey Maguire that same month, before they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April 2018.
In 2019, shortly after the pair attended the Cannes Film Festival together, Camila addressed online backlash over their 22-year age difference. "My God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about," she said, before encouraging critics to "learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."
She also touched on the two decades between herself and Leo in a Los Angeles Times profile published that same year, saying, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."
While she acknowledged that she "would be curious about it too" from an outsider's perspective, Camila noted how "there should always be an identity besides who you're dating."
She added, "I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."
E! News has reached out to their reps but hasn't received a comment.