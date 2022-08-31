Yung Gravy Defends Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri After PDA Date Night at MTV VMAs

Moments after Yung and Sheri were photographed during their night out, Sheri's estranged husband shared his reaction to seeing their outing online. "#Tiredoflivinglie," Monty wrote in his Aug. 28 Instagram Stories alongside a shirtless mirror selfie. "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"

It's worth noting that ahead of their VMAs appearance, Yung hinted at their budding romance during a podcast episode in late July—which Monty seemed not to appreciate, with the latter posting a TikTok video telling the rapper to "watch what he says" before he gets "knocked down in a boxing match."