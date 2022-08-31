Revolve Labor Day Deals Starting at $7: Free People, AFRM, Michael Costello, Levi's, Bardot, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Revolve is your one-stop shopping destination for every style, trend, occasion, and price point. Plus, the shipping is always incredibly quick. If you have a special occasion coming up and you waited until the last minute to shop, Revolve is the store you can always count on to come through. Or if you just want some (practically) instant gratification, you need to shop at Revolve, especially right now because there are some can't-miss Labor Day Weekend deals.

If you're looking for major discounts on your favorite brands, here are some of the must-buy styles you need to check out at Revolve from your favorite brands including Free People, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lovers and Friends, Levi's, AFRM, SNDYS, Bardot, BCBGeneration, RMS Beauty, ASTR the Label, and Michael Costello.