Landon Barker Reveals the Photo of Charli D’Amelio He Keeps as His Phone Screen

Landon Barker has his relationship with Charli D'Amelio on lock.
On Aug. 30, the 19-year-old son of Travis Barker shared with fans the super sweet photo of his girlfriend he keeps on his iPhone's lock screen.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Landon posted a screenshot of his device featuring a smiling selfie of Charlie. In the pic, TikTok star is makeup-free while wearing her long dark hair in pigtail braids and adding a pair of eyeglasses.
Just weeks earlier, the couple jetted to Las Vegas together to celebrate the 21st birthday of Charli's sister, Dixie D'Amelio. During the festivities, the couple enjoyed dinner at Carversteak restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas, where they sipped mocktails and ate in the Whiskey Room and Knife Shop private dining rooms, a source told E! News.
Back in June, a separate source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon were in the "early stages of dating" after the two were spotted on several outings together, including the launch of Landon's boohooMAN collection in Hollywood, Calif.
"It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness told E! News of the June 14 event. "It was important to him that Charli was included."
Since then, the two haven't been shy about showing off their summer romance, as they were photographed holding hands while leaving Machine Gun Kelly's after-party for his Madison Square Garden concert in New York and while attending the MLB All-Star game together at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
They have certainly been getting more comfortable as a couple on social media. In a series of snaps, captioned "ironically hot or something," Charli documented her fun night out with Landon and friends in July, including a pic of her giving her boyfriend an impressive piggyback ride.
Hit 'em up on the cell Charli!