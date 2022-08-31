Landon Barker Reveals the Photo of Charli D’Amelio He Keeps as His Phone Screen

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Landon Barker has his relationship with Charli D'Amelio on lock.

On Aug. 30, the 19-year-old son of Travis Barker shared with fans the super sweet photo of his girlfriend he keeps on his iPhone's lock screen.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Landon posted a screenshot of his device featuring a smiling selfie of Charlie. In the pic, TikTok star is makeup-free while wearing her long dark hair in pigtail braids and adding a pair of eyeglasses.

Just weeks earlier, the couple jetted to Las Vegas together to celebrate the 21st birthday of Charli's sister, Dixie D'Amelio. During the festivities, the couple enjoyed dinner at Carversteak restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas, where they sipped mocktails and ate in the Whiskey Room and Knife Shop private dining rooms, a source told E! News.

Back in June, a separate source confirmed to E! News that Charli and Landon were in the "early stages of dating" after the two were spotted on several outings together, including the launch of Landon's boohooMAN collection in Hollywood, Calif.