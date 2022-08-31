Chicago P.D’s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

Jesse Lee Soffer is blowing out of the windy city.
After the Chicago P.D. star made the Aug. 30 announcement that the upcoming 10th season of the hit show will be his last, well wishes began flooding in from fans and co-workers alike—none more poignant than the message from Soffer's TV wife Tracy Spiridakos.
"I guess the word is out there. Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," the actress wrote on Instagram Aug. 30 alongside an on-set picture of the two. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for."
Jesse, who plays Detective Jay Halstead, has been on Chicago P.D. since the show premiered in 2014. Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton Halstead, joined the show in season four.
"I'll miss being on set with you every day," Spiridakos' post continued. "I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever"
Jesse announced his departure from the show on Aug. 30 with a tweet reading: "This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."
He is expected to leave the show in the fall, according to Variety.
"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," Jesse said in a statement to the outlet. He went on to thank a host of people including Chicago P.D. co-creator Dick Wolf and his "fellow castmates and our incredible crew."
"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," Jesse concluded. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."
The 10th season of Chicago P.D.—and Jesse's last!—premieres Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)