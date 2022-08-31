Chicago P.D’s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

Watch : "Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover

Jesse Lee Soffer is blowing out of the windy city.

After the Chicago P.D. star made the Aug. 30 announcement that the upcoming 10th season of the hit show will be his last, well wishes began flooding in from fans and co-workers alike—none more poignant than the message from Soffer's TV wife Tracy Spiridakos.

"I guess the word is out there. Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," the actress wrote on Instagram Aug. 30 alongside an on-set picture of the two. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for."

Jesse, who plays Detective Jay Halstead, has been on Chicago P.D. since the show premiered in 2014. Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton Halstead, joined the show in season four.

"I'll miss being on set with you every day," Spiridakos' post continued. "I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever"