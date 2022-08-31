Chicago P.D’s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Co-Star Jesse Lee Soffer's Exit

After Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer announced his imminent departure from the show, tributes began rolling in. See what his TV wife Tracy Spiridakos had to say.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 31, 2022 2:22 AMTags
TVNBCCelebritiesChicago Fire
Watch: "Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover

Jesse Lee Soffer is blowing out of the windy city. 

After the Chicago P.D. star made the Aug. 30 announcement that the upcoming 10th season of the hit show will be his last, well wishes began flooding in from fans and co-workers alike—none more poignant than the message from Soffer's TV wife Tracy Spiridakos.

"I guess the word is out there. Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," the actress wrote on Instagram Aug. 30 alongside an on-set picture of the two. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for."

Jesse, who plays Detective Jay Halstead, has been on Chicago P.D. since the show premiered in 2014. Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton Halstead, joined the show in season four.

"I'll miss being on set with you every day," Spiridakos' post continued. "I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever"

photos
Stars Who Left Hit TV Shows in 2022

Jesse announced his departure from the show on Aug. 30 with a tweet reading: "This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

He is expected to leave the show in the fall, according to Variety.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," Jesse said in a statement to the outlet. He went on to thank a host of people including Chicago P.D. co-creator Dick Wolf and his "fellow castmates and our incredible crew."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

2

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," Jesse concluded. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

The 10th season of Chicago P.D.—and Jesse's last!—premieres Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

4

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

5

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit