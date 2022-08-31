Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Ace Their Date Night at U.S. Open

Watch : Rebel Wilson Almost OUTED By Australian Newspaper!

Rebel Wilson is giving love-all a whole new meaning.

On Aug. 29, the Pitch Perfect alum enjoyed an evening out with her girlfriend, clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma, at the 2022 U.S. Open. Sitting in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the couple cheered on Serena Williams—who announced her plans to retire from tennis earlier this month—as the athlete took on Danka Kovinić in two winning sets.

For their date night, Rebel tapped into the Barbiecore trend with a bright pink Courrèges dress and a matching cropped jacket, while Ramona was equally dressed to impress in a black frock featuring a white lacy collar and pearl buttons.

"The @usopen is such a spectacular way to end the Summer," the Senior Year star captioned snaps of herself and Ramona on Instagram. "Was so great to see Serena play tonight! What a legend!"

The outing comes two months after Rebel confirmed her relationship with the fashion designer, posting a selfie of the couple with the caption: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince. But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."