Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Teen Romance Into a Movie

This movie news is tearin' up our heart—in a good way!
In a nostalgic millennial Mad Lib come to life, Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass—who dated during the height of their respective fames in 1999—are turning their real-life romance into a film.
"Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience," Danielle revealed on her Pod Meets World podcast Aug. 29. "I dated Lance for about a year while I was on Boy Meets World. It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom."
Danielle explained that the two met when she interviewed Lance's band *NSYNC for a live special in 1999. Lance said that he was interested in Danielle, but made bandmate Justin Timberlake get her number for him.
According to Danielle, this wasn't some PR stunt romance, either.
"I thought I was going to marry Lance. I had envisioned our future. I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family," she said. "It turns out I'm not Lance's type."
Well, that's for sure.
In 2006, Lance came out as gay and married husband Michael Tuchin in 2014. It's precisely that journey, however, that Lance is eager to show.
"The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story," Lance said as a guest on the podcast episode. "So many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can't happen anymore.' This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke."
When it came for that ill-fated prom night, well, we'll let Danielle tell the story.
"Lance and I had a hotel room booked and I had a vision for what that night was going to be," Danielle said, "and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be."
Things, as you've probably guessed by now, did not go according to Danielle's plan.
"That is the night Lance talks about," Danielle said, "where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, ‘I'm going to end our relationship.'"
Two weeks later, Lance broke up with her. The two remained friends and Lance eventually came out to her, but their unique whirlwind of a romance never made it to the page—until now.
The Wrong Missy star Lauren Lapkus and Mary Holland, who co-wrote Happiest Season, are penning the script for the currently untitled movie.
All's well that ends well, right?