These HGTV Stars Have a Piece of This Is Us History

Watch : Down Home With "Home Town" Stars Erin and Ben Napier

Ben and Erin Napier are following in the Pearsons' footsteps.

That's because the Home Town stars are now the new owners of a very special vehicle, which once belonged to the beloved This Is Us family. The couple confirmed Aug. 29 that they'd officially purchased the iconic Jeep from the hit NBC show This Is Us.

The Napiers' announcement came courtesy of someone very close to This Is Us' production: Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on all six seasons, and his wife Rachel.

Rachel kicked off the clip explaining, "So, as you might remember, Chris brought home the Pearson family Wagoneer."

So, how do Ben and Erin now have the famed vehicle? Well, as Chris explained, "there were actually two family Wagoneers" used on the show.

And Ben couldn't be more grateful to Chris and Rachel for telling him about the opportunity. "Rachel, Chris, thank you for telling us about this Jeep," he excitedly told the couple in the video while cruising with his wife in their new whip. "If you had not told us that they were selling two — not one, but two — Pearson jeeps."