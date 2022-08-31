Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

Ashley Tropez, who appeared on A&E’s Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead inside an abandoned residence. Learn about the 24-year-old’s death.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 31, 2022 1:02 AMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Beyond Scared Straight community is mourning the loss of an alum.

Ashley Tropez, who appeared on the popular A&E show, has passed away at the age of 24.

On Aug. 26, Victorville Police Department deputies responded to a report of a dead body located inside an abandoned California home, per a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department obtained by E! News. Once deputies arrived to the scene, Tropez was found inside the residence with "traumatic injuries."

After discovering Tropez, members of the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail launched an investigation, according to the release. Authorities have identified a 24-year-old suspect who is in custody. Investigators allege Tropez and the suspect knew one another and that they "may have been squatting" at the house.

Back when Tropez was 17 years old, she appeared on the reality series Beyond Scared Straight. According to A&E, the Emmy-nominated series follows teenagers who have been brought to crime prevention programs in an effort to prevent them from ending up behind bars. Since its launch in 2009, Beyond Scared Straight has profiled 331 teenagers across 29 prisons and jails.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

During her episode, Tropez said that she was brought into the program for "fighting and selling weed."

A&E

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris Says She Misses Ryan Hurd Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

2

See Lindsay Lohan Recreate a Sweet Parent Trap Photo

3
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

A year later, Tropez shared that her time on the show did not change her views, according to The Sun. "I'm still the same person," Tropez said, per the outlet. "I just be everywhere, from friends to family's houses. Just chilling."

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris Says She Misses Ryan Hurd Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

2

See Lindsay Lohan Recreate a Sweet Parent Trap Photo

3
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

4
Exclusive

Love Island's Zeta Morrison Reveals What's Next for Her & Timmy

5

Outlander’s Newest Cast Members Tease Season 7

Latest News

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Ace Their Date Night at U.S. Open

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Romance Into a Movie

These HGTV Stars Have a Piece of This Is Us History

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

Hocus Pocus 2 Photo Shows The Sanderson Sisters Return to Town

Exclusive

Here Are the Contenders to Be the Next Bachelor

BaubleBar Labor Day Discounts: Save 80% With Deals Starting at $4