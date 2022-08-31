Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Beyond Scared Straight community is mourning the loss of an alum.

Ashley Tropez, who appeared on the popular A&E show, has passed away at the age of 24.

On Aug. 26, Victorville Police Department deputies responded to a report of a dead body located inside an abandoned California home, per a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department obtained by E! News. Once deputies arrived to the scene, Tropez was found inside the residence with "traumatic injuries."

After discovering Tropez, members of the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail launched an investigation, according to the release. Authorities have identified a 24-year-old suspect who is in custody. Investigators allege Tropez and the suspect knew one another and that they "may have been squatting" at the house.

Back when Tropez was 17 years old, she appeared on the reality series Beyond Scared Straight. According to A&E, the Emmy-nominated series follows teenagers who have been brought to crime prevention programs in an effort to prevent them from ending up behind bars. Since its launch in 2009, Beyond Scared Straight has profiled 331 teenagers across 29 prisons and jails.