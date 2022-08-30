Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

You know what to think when you see pink!

Married at First Sight alums Briana Myles Morales and Vincent Morales had a reason to celebrate when they found out the sex of their baby over the weekend.

"We are so excited to announce we are having a sweet baby girl!" the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "We are beyond blessed. We both can't wait to step into the role of Mom and Dad and spoil this little one. It's still so surreal to think we are just a couple months away from having a baby and being a girl mom and girl dad!"

While the parents to be are already picturing their life with a baby girl, both parties are also focused on the immediate months ahead.

"Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions," Vincent told People, who was first to report the news. "I was never ‘Team Boy or Girl' because all I want is a healthy baby."