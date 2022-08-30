Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

You know what to think when you see pink!
Married at First Sight alums Briana Myles Morales and Vincent Morales had a reason to celebrate when they found out the sex of their baby over the weekend.
"We are so excited to announce we are having a sweet baby girl!" the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "We are beyond blessed. We both can't wait to step into the role of Mom and Dad and spoil this little one. It's still so surreal to think we are just a couple months away from having a baby and being a girl mom and girl dad!"
While the parents to be are already picturing their life with a baby girl, both parties are also focused on the immediate months ahead.
"Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions," Vincent told People, who was first to report the news. "I was never ‘Team Boy or Girl' because all I want is a healthy baby."
But now that the news is out, there are a few things Vincent is looking forward to once he becomes daddy's girl.
"I can see the tea parties," he said. "I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl. Praying for a smooth delivery and a safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my baby girl!"
Fans first met Vincent and Briana during season 12 of Married at First Sight back in January 2021. During the show, the couple—who met as two total strangers—put their trust in a group of relationship experts and tied the knot just moments after meeting for the first time.
Despite their unconventional love story, the pair remains thankful that the show brought them together.
"I am most grateful for the experience because it has brought me so much joy," Briana told E! News in July 2021. Vincent added, "I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy. We've got each other."
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.