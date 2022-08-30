Nina Dobrev Pays Tribute to Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean After Death

Watch : Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Gone but not forgotten.

Shortly after the passing of Charlbi Dean was confirmed, Nina Dobrev took to social media to pay tribute to the actress.

On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old posted a sweet boomerang clip of the pals all glammed up and hanging out together at the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala in France back in May.

"An angel has. gone to heaven far too soon," Dobrev wrote on Aug. 30. "Rest In Peace Charlbi."

In a follow up Story, Dobrev posted a black-and-white photograph of Dean, adding, "May heaven be all you ever imagined."

From 2009 to 2015, Dobrev starred on The CW's supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, while Dean appeared as Syonide for two seasons on the network's DC Universe superhero drama Black Lightning in 2018.

Dean, who hailed from South Africa, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly.