Why Johnny Rzeznik Isn’t Ready to Pop the Goo Goo Dolls’ Black Balloon

Johnny Rzeznik isn't ready to slide away from the microphone.

More than 35 years after the Goo Goo Dolls released its first studio album, fans would understand if the group wanted to slow down and stick to their classic hits like "Iris" and "Black Balloon" at live shows.

But as the rock band celebrates their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom with a nationwide tour, Johnny says he still has a lot to sing about.

"I get bored and I get restless," the Goo Goo Dolls frontman exclusively shared with E! News. "There's always a different way of approaching it. I'm always thinking I could do this this way. This album was a big jump for me trying to take over most of the production on it. I made a decision that I may not get a song on the radio, but I gotta go for it."