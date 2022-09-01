Why Johnny Rzeznik Isn’t Ready to Pop the Goo Goo Dolls’ Black Balloon

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Johnny Rzeznik isn't ready to slide away from the microphone.
More than 35 years after the Goo Goo Dolls released its first studio album, fans would understand if the group wanted to slow down and stick to their classic hits like "Iris" and "Black Balloon" at live shows.
But as the rock band celebrates their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom with a nationwide tour, Johnny says he still has a lot to sing about.
"I get bored and I get restless," the Goo Goo Dolls frontman exclusively shared with E! News. "There's always a different way of approaching it. I'm always thinking I could do this this way. This album was a big jump for me trying to take over most of the production on it. I made a decision that I may not get a song on the radio, but I gotta go for it."
In their first concert run since 2019, the Goo Goo Dolls say their fans are loving their newest material. In fact, Johnny is surprised with how quickly concertgoers have picked up on their latest songs.
"It's interesting because when you play the song for the first time live, people are sort of looking at you stumped as to what's going on," Johnny said. "But the next night after the first time we played, there were people in the audience singing it because it was on YouTube."
But fans can also count on the group to play their biggest hits, as well as a must-see cover of a Tom Petty classic. Out of all the songs on the setlist, however, Johnny said there is one that continues to blow him away with its everlasting popularity.
"I think it's ‘Iris,'" he said. "I wrote it really quickly and I never expected it to be that big of a hit. It was interesting that we actually came out and sort of had the big hit off that City of Angels movie soundtrack."
As the band prepares for a special intimate theatre tour, Johnny is sharing more behind-the-scenes details into the Goo Goo Dolls' shows. Keep scrolling to learn more and find out when the band is coming to your neighborhood.
