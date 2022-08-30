Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Country music has lost a rising star.

Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week.

Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.

The news of Bell's passing was first confirmed by his close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, through a blog post on by Saving Country Music.

E! News has reached out to the Tucson Police Department but hasn't heard back.

Following the news, several of Bell's country music colleges took to social media to share their condolences, including singer Margo Price, who tweeted, "Goddamn, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell.