A Quantum Leap Teaser Transports Raymond Lee to the Frontlines of Operation Desert Storm

Of all the potential time travel destinations, smack dab in the middle of an intense military operation probably doesn't rank too high.
However, that's exactly where physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) lands in E! News' exclusive teaser of NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap continuation. More specifically, it's 1991 and he's in Kuwait on the precipices of what would come to be known as Operation Desert Storm. Aboard a plane with dozens of soldiers decked out in combat gear, Ben is understandably taken aback by his sudden surroundings, but the shock only grows when he realizes that he, too, is equipped for battle and they're all preparing to jump out of the plane.
When it's finally Ben's time to make the leap, he yells the only thing that makes sense in the moment: "Oh s--t!"
If the sneak peek isn't enough Quantum Leap content to hold you over until the Sept. 19 premiere, look no further than the below photo, which serves as the sci-fi series' official key art.
Lee's Ben Song is at the center of the revival much like Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett was for the duration of the original series, which ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993. The new iteration takes place nearly 30 years after Dr. Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, with Ben leading a team that has, according to NBC, "been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."
"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past," the network's description continues, "leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it."
Thankfully for Ben, he's not alone in his quest. By his side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army veteran who just so happens to appear in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear.
Then there's Herbert "Magic" Williams, a name that might sound familiar to a few fans as the character was first introduced on the original Quantum Leap in 1990's season three. The role was initially filled by Christopher Kirby, but now Ernie Hudson is stepping into the shoes of the "no-nonsense career military man," as NBC put it. Filling out the crew is Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee). Together with the rest of the team, they'll have to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home—or else they risk losing him forever.
Quantum Leap premieres September 19 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)