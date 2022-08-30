Kacey Musgraves Shines Bright—Literally—With LED Lights Threaded Into Her Hair

To celebrate her 34th birthday, Kacey Musgraves brought the sparkle factor to her look as she rocked rainbow-colored LED lights in her hair.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 30, 2022 9:44 PMTags
FashionHairKacey MusgravesStyle Collective HairE! Insider
Watch: Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Kacey Musgraves wasn't lying when she sang "there is a light inside of me."

The Star-Crossed singer recently showed off her dazzling 34th birthday hairstyle on Instagram, in which she had rainbow-colored LED lights threaded into two small braids that cascaded down her slick-straight hair.  

Giovanni Delgado, Kacey's go-to hairstylist, described the glowy accessories on Instagram as "Osaka Lights for the only twinkle queen." He also styled the top half of her hair into a top knot, leaving a few spiky strands outside of the bun.

Her stunning look didn't stop there.

She also wore colorful makeup that complemented the string lights. Her eye shadow, done by makeup artist Moani Lee, shined bright with vibrant yellow shadow placed all over the lids. Shades of blue and red were placed on the outer corners to create a rainbow effect.

Her beauty look blended perfectly with her multicolored outfit that was adorned with butterflies in the same hues as her eye shadow.

photos
Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks

While Kacey most certainly brought the sparkle factor for her festivities, she also explained how her trip to Japan carved a special place in her heart.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

2

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

"The Sika Deer and Buddhist Temple (built in 752) of the indescribably special town of Nara," she captioned her Aug. 28 post. "I definitely got emotional here. The dedication to beauty and belief and overwhelming gratitude for the life I get to experience really hit me."

In a separate post, she detailed her transformative experience at the Fushimi Inari-taisha, the head shrine of the kami Inari in Kyoto.

"We left our wish on the gate of the shrine and climbed the mountain, ascending further into the sweltering humidity," she wrote. "This unspoiled, sacred place on earth I will never forget - 'thousand gates.' [That night, Cole and I both had very symbolic, realistic dreams weirdly pertaining exactly to what we each wrote down."

She continued, "We hadn't been talking about it before going to sleep or anything. Maybe coincidence ~ maybe not."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

2

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

4

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

5

Kim Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Fail Has Social Media Buzzing

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit