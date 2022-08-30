Kacey Musgraves Shines Bright—Literally—With LED Lights Threaded Into Her Hair

Kacey Musgraves wasn't lying when she sang "there is a light inside of me."
The Star-Crossed singer recently showed off her dazzling 34th birthday hairstyle on Instagram, in which she had rainbow-colored LED lights threaded into two small braids that cascaded down her slick-straight hair.
Giovanni Delgado, Kacey's go-to hairstylist, described the glowy accessories on Instagram as "Osaka Lights for the only twinkle queen." He also styled the top half of her hair into a top knot, leaving a few spiky strands outside of the bun.
Her stunning look didn't stop there.
She also wore colorful makeup that complemented the string lights. Her eye shadow, done by makeup artist Moani Lee, shined bright with vibrant yellow shadow placed all over the lids. Shades of blue and red were placed on the outer corners to create a rainbow effect.
Her beauty look blended perfectly with her multicolored outfit that was adorned with butterflies in the same hues as her eye shadow.
While Kacey most certainly brought the sparkle factor for her festivities, she also explained how her trip to Japan carved a special place in her heart.
"The Sika Deer and Buddhist Temple (built in 752) of the indescribably special town of Nara," she captioned her Aug. 28 post. "I definitely got emotional here. The dedication to beauty and belief and overwhelming gratitude for the life I get to experience really hit me."
In a separate post, she detailed her transformative experience at the Fushimi Inari-taisha, the head shrine of the kami Inari in Kyoto.
"We left our wish on the gate of the shrine and climbed the mountain, ascending further into the sweltering humidity," she wrote. "This unspoiled, sacred place on earth I will never forget - 'thousand gates.' [That night, Cole and I both had very symbolic, realistic dreams weirdly pertaining exactly to what we each wrote down."
She continued, "We hadn't been talking about it before going to sleep or anything. Maybe coincidence ~ maybe not."