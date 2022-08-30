See These Stranger Things Season 4 Fan Favorites Have a Mini Reunion

Stranger Things fans, wake up! Chrissy and Eddie have reunited.
On Aug. 26, Grace Van Dien, who played Chrissy on season four of the hit Netflix series, shared a photo with Joseph Quinn, who played breakout favorite Eddie Munson, on Twitter, and it has fans in a frenzy.
The snap was most likely taken at the Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, where they appeared from Aug. 25-28, alongside castmates Finn Wolfhard and Jamie Campbell Bower.
Grace captioned the adorable black and white photo, "hellcheer says hi from our lunch break."
While the pair only appeared together on-screen a few times before Chrissy's demise, her fate is a major catalyst for Eddie, the season four breakout character. So it's safe to say people are thrilled they reunited.
One user replied by posting a fan cam of Eddie and Chrissy, writing "love u guys," alongside a heart. Another added a simple, "OMGGGGGG," and shared shocked GIF.
But the post also had fans hoping to see more of Chrissy and Eddie in Stranger Things season five, including one person who wrote, "Can someone please explain?" "Are they working together again or are they working on S5? What's going on?"
Given Chrissy and Eddie's unfortunate fates during the newest season of Stranger Things, it would be pretty surprising to see Grace and Joseph return to Hawkins. Still, Joseph indicated he'd be down for more, telling E! News July 1st, "It'd be fun, wouldn't it?' "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."
Quinn wants his character to have a chance to "clear his name," he shared. "I don't know how we're gonna do that. But it feels unjust, doesn't it? He paid the ultimate sacrifice for a town that thinks he's a monster. But he's not. So hopefully, they can they can figure that out."
In the meantime, you can enjoy Stranger Things season four is available to stream on Netflix.