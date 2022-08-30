Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup

Watch : Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together

It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira.

Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.

For the occasion, Gerard wore a dark blue suit with a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes. Meanwhile, his plus-one donned a long striped dress and clear heels.

Gerard had been with Shakira, 45, for more than a decade when he and the "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker—who are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7—shared that they had called it quits.