Maren Morris Says She Misses Husband Ryan Hurd After He Defended Her in Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris is thinking of her husband while on the road.

Just days after Ryan Hurd took to Twitter to defend Maren amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean, the "My Church" singer, who has been traveling for her Humble Quest tour, reflected on touring with a toddler and missing her husband.

"Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work," she wrote in her Aug. 29 post. "We miss @ryanhurd and can't wait to be home."

As for why Ryan isn't on that tour bus with Maren and their 2-year-old son Hayes, the "Coast" singer is on the road himself with country artist Sam Hunt. The 35-year-old—who tied the knot with Maren in 2018—recently took to Twitter to share what it's like when the country singers are playing shows in different parts of the country.