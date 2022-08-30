Outdoor Voice’s Exercise Dress Has Become *the* Back to School Must-Have

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Outdoor Voices' Exercise Dress is the back to school dress this fall. We know that's a pretty big statement, but after going viral on TikTok and receiving reviews like "I would wear this everyday if I could" and "this is my favorite piece of clothing," we think this style is deserving of such a title.

With adjustable straps that some customers say you can use to wear this dress without a bra to built-in shorts with two pockets, you'll want to wear this comfortable dress all the time. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL, so you can find your most flattering fit.

One reviewer writes: "This dress is a closet staple for me! I purchased my 4th one and don't see it being the last. The fit is just right and so flattering on everyone! You can truly wear them everywhere. I've worn it to bars and on runs." The Exercise Dress comes in 13 colors, and after trying one, you'll probably want it in every color. It features a lightweight fabric the company says will move with you and dry quickly.

This style has gone viral on TikTok, so we think it's perfect for heading back to school, but it's also great for a hike, a chic coffee run, or a hot girl walk. Scroll below to get your hands on this in-demand style.