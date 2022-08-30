Outdoor Voice’s Exercise Dress Has Become *the* Back to School Must-Have

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Outdoor Voices' Exercise Dress is the back to school dress this fall. We know that's a pretty big statement, but after going viral on TikTok and receiving reviews like "I would wear this everyday if I could" and "this is my favorite piece of clothing," we think this style is deserving of such a title.
With adjustable straps that some customers say you can use to wear this dress without a bra to built-in shorts with two pockets, you'll want to wear this comfortable dress all the time. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL, so you can find your most flattering fit.
One reviewer writes: "This dress is a closet staple for me! I purchased my 4th one and don't see it being the last. The fit is just right and so flattering on everyone! You can truly wear them everywhere. I've worn it to bars and on runs." The Exercise Dress comes in 13 colors, and after trying one, you'll probably want it in every color. It features a lightweight fabric the company says will move with you and dry quickly.
This style has gone viral on TikTok, so we think it's perfect for heading back to school, but it's also great for a hike, a chic coffee run, or a hot girl walk. Scroll below to get your hands on this in-demand style.
The Exercise Dress
Here's what reviewers are saying about this popular dress:
"Perfect for running errands or a day I know I'll be walking outdoors a lot but still want to look cute. LOVE! I have 31" waist and got a size M - fits great."
"This dress is amazing. I at first ordered my true size which is a medium and I hold a lot of weight in my lower stomach so I ended up sizing up to a large and it's perfect."
"Absolutely love this dress! The best piece for going on walks, heading to brunch, pickleballing, hiking, and working from home! I am either a small or medium in OV pieces and the small is perfect. I want one in every color!"
"This is my favorite piece of clothing, I don't travel without it because its literally my "backup" outfit for anything. I find the newer OV dresses run smaller than the old ones but they're still amazing quality. Please bring a hot pink or a nectarine color back!"
"I love wearing this casually or to play sand volleyball, or walking my dog!"
"Love this dress for running errands. It's comfortable light weight and easy."
"I have 2 and wear them all the time!! So nice to only have one thing to put on. They are sporty and can be worn for working out, but also great for concerts, errands, etc."
"I would wear this everyday if I could... I use it for running errands, hiking, and everything in between! I am only 5"1' but the length is perfect! The only thing I would add to this almost perfect dress is to add padding to the bra top for more support."
"This dress is a closet staple for me! I purchased my 4th one and don't see it being the last. The fit is just right and so flattering on everyone! You can truly wear them everywhere. I've worn it to bars and on runs."
"I absolutely LOVE this dress!! Will 100% be ordering in more colors! I felt the small ran a little large on me but I am petite! (5'4) An extra-small might be too small but am going to try and will report back! The fabric was perfect, I wore it to Disney on a hot summer day and have never felt more comfortable at Disney world!! Definitely a must buy!"