Rachel Bilson Clears the Air With Chace Crawford After Freaking Out Over Past Romance Rumors

Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight on the past relationship rumors between her and Chace Crawford.



On the Aug. 29 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the Gossip Girl actor reminisced on hanging out in the 2000s, and the O.C. star explained how a sighting of the two together turned into rumors they were dating.



"Someone saw us talking and the press went with, ‘Oh, did Rachel and Chace hookup?'" Bilson told Crawford. "My publicist came to me and because at the time I was on a break from my serious relationship, I told her she had to kill the story."



However, the Hart of Dixie star's publicist released a statement that left her feeling a little bad for her longtime friend. Bilson said, "They printed it, but it had a quote from my publicist that this is completely fabricated and I'm like, 'Wait that is so mean. I would never want to do that to Chace!'"