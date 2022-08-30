Real Girlfriends in Paris Supertease Promises Romantic (and Dramatic) Adventures Abroad

Watch : How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

You know the Real Housewives. Now, get ready to meet Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris.

The brand-new series follows six twenty-something American girls and their adventures living in one of the most iconic cities in the world. But if E! News' exclusive season one supertease promises anything, it's that navigating friendships, work and relationships in Paris isn't always easy.

For starters, Adja Toure discovers that dating in France is far different than in the U.S. after her date rejects the possibility of having a long-distance relationship.

Kacey Margo is pursuing new romances of her own but hits a road bump after a guy ghosts her. Comforting her friend, co-star Emily Gorelik jokes to Kacey, "French men need to just get their s--t together."

As much as Paris is known for being the "City of Love," it's also known for its high-end fashion and design. This season, Emily will begin a new career path after accepting a job at a family friend's design company, while fashion designer Victoria Zito must race against the clock to complete her latest clothing line before her fashion show.