Why Kathie Lee Gifford Doesn't Want to Publicly Discuss the "Special" Man in Her Life

Kathie Lee Gifford is keeping her private life just that—private.

The former Today host recently revealed that she is in a relationship, but she doesn't plan to share any further details about her new man. "I have someone very special in my life," Kathie Lee told PEOPLE on Aug. 29. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."

The former Live with Regis and Kathie Lee host's new romance comes seven years after the death of her husband Frank Gifford. She and the former NFL star, who were married for nearly 30 years, shared two children, son Cody, 32 and daughter Cassidy, 29.

This past May, Cody and his wife Erika welcomed a son of their own, making Kathie Lee a first-time grandmother (or "Bubbe," as she prefers to be called). The baby's name? Frank, in honor of his late grandfather.

"Every moment is a gift," Kathie Lee recently told Today Parents. "I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies. But this is my son's child—my husband's son's son—it's all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation."