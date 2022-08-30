Why Kathie Lee Gifford Doesn't Want to Publicly Discuss the "Special" Man in Her Life

Kathie Lee Gifford is keeping her private life just that—private.
The former Today host recently revealed that she is in a relationship, but she doesn't plan to share any further details about her new man. "I have someone very special in my life," Kathie Lee told PEOPLE on Aug. 29. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."
The former Live with Regis and Kathie Lee host's new romance comes seven years after the death of her husband Frank Gifford. She and the former NFL star, who were married for nearly 30 years, shared two children, son Cody, 32 and daughter Cassidy, 29.
This past May, Cody and his wife Erika welcomed a son of their own, making Kathie Lee a first-time grandmother (or "Bubbe," as she prefers to be called). The baby's name? Frank, in honor of his late grandfather.
"Every moment is a gift," Kathie Lee recently told Today Parents. "I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies. But this is my son's child—my husband's son's son—it's all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation."
While the 69-year-old moved from Connecticut to Nashville in 2019, she said she frequently returns in order "to get my little fixes," a.k.a. quality time with the now 2-month-old.
And when she's not bonding with her family, Kathie Lee is hard at work bringing the book she co-authored, titled The God of the Way, to life in the form of a companion musical production. Dubbed The Way, the film is produced and narrated by Kathie Lee, hitting theaters and a Christian video-on-demand service, Pureflix, on Sept. 1.
For more Kathie Lee, read on to look back at her best Today moments.