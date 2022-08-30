Jennifer Coolidge Invites You Back to The White Lotus in Season 2 Teaser

Jennifer Coolidge is back on the boat—but no ashes, this time.
In the first full glimpse at The White Lotus season two, the actress (reprising her role as grieving socialite Tanya McQuoid) stars in an advertisement for the White Lotus hotel chain, inviting guests to nab exclusive experiences through the mysterious Petal and Blossom Circle rewards programs.
"So few brands have meaning anymore," she says while relaxing on a White Lotus-branded yacht. "But whenever I stay at any of the White Lotus properties, it's always a memorable experience. Always."
The teaser ends with a picturesque arial shot of season two's Italian villa. Cue text that reads the hotel is "now taking reservations for October" in honor of the show's fall premiere. A female narrator ends by chillingly saying, "We're waiting for you."
And, in what could be a hint at Tanya's marital status, she's credited as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the commercial. Could she be married to season one hotel guest Greg (Jon Gries)? Or could she be with her moped lover?
Season two of the HBO dramedy will take viewers to another White Lotus property, this time in Sicily. During season one, guests traveled to the Hawaii destination, where we watched them make up, break up and check out of the hotel—or for some, they never left.
"What I'm really proud of in season two is it's a completely different idea," executive producer David Bernad said Aug. 15 to The Hollywood Reporter. "Season one is very specific to Hawaii. Season two is very specific to Sicily and the issues that are going on—the cultural, thematic ideas of Sicily are obviously much different than Hawaii."
While there's a new "moral tale" and different "vibe" to season two, overall, Bernad says that it "feels in the same DNA."
In addition to Coolidge returning, season two brings on an entirely new cast of characters, including Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó, Simona Tabasco, Adam DiMarco and Tom Hollander.
Season two of The White Lotus comes to HBO and HBO Max in October.