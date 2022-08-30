NBA Star John Wall Reflects on Struggle With Suicidal Ideation

John Wall is getting candid about his mental health.
The Los Angeles Clippers star, 31, recently reflected on a dark time in his life, sharing how the deaths of his mom and grandmother, a catastrophic sports injury and COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on his mental health to the point where he considered ending his life.
"At one point in time I thought about committing suicide," Wall shared in an interview with Donal Rowe of Box to Row radio Aug. 20. "Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later—all this in the midst of COVID at the same time."
Wall, whose mom, Frances Pulley, died in December 2019 after battling breast cancer, said he was by her bedside throughout her treatment, including when she took her final breaths. "Me going to chemotherapy," he explained, "sitting with my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her sobbing."
The five-time NBA All-Star said that he sought help from his friends, family and a therapist to deal with his mental health issues.
"I don't like to brag about it because everybody goes through something—we all went through tough times," Wall continued. "Nobody's got it easy. But I don't think a lot of people could get through what I went through."
The athlete also shared about his journey to seek help, adding, "In a time where I had to go find a therapist. A lot of people think, 'I don't need help, I can get through it anytime,' but you gotta find what is best for you, and I did that."
Now, the point guard is in a better spot with his mental health, and with his Achilles injury behind him, he is looking forward to his first NBA season with the Clippers.
"To me, to be back on top where I want to be," Wall noted, "and see the fans still wanting me to play, having support from my hometown, their support means a lot."