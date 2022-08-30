Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is Ready for Kindergarten in Adorable Back-to-School Pics

Almost too cool for school.



For Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, the school year has officially started and in honor of the occasion, the Real Black Chyna star shared the cute photographic proof of the 5-year-old's milestone.



"Dream's First day of Kindergarten," the mom of two—who also shares 9-year-old son Cairo with ex Tyga—wrote alongside two Aug. 30 Instagram photos featuring Dream. "Proud mom moment."



In the cute snapshots, Dream's outfit for her first day of school included a blue-and-white plaid skirt, white button-down and navy-blue cardigan, complete with a blue plaid headband to match. Rob and Chyna's daughter also paired the outfit with a pink-and-metallic glittery backpack.



Although Dream's schedule may look a little different come this fall, it's worth noting that she has been quite busy long before kindergarten. As for the proof? In July, Dream made an appearance in a clip for Amazon Glow with her grandmother (and co-star) Kris Jenner.