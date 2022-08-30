Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is Ready for Kindergarten in Adorable Back-to-School Pics

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, is officially ready for the year ahead. See the adorable photos featuring the 5-year-old heading off to kindergarten below.

Almost too cool for school.
 
For Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, the school year has officially started and in honor of the occasion, the Real Black Chyna star shared the cute photographic proof of the 5-year-old's milestone.
 
"Dream's First day of Kindergarten," the mom of two—who also shares 9-year-old son Cairo with ex Tyga—wrote alongside two Aug. 30 Instagram photos featuring Dream. "Proud mom moment."
 
In the cute snapshots, Dream's outfit for her first day of school included a blue-and-white plaid skirt, white button-down and navy-blue cardigan, complete with a blue plaid headband to match. Rob and Chyna's daughter also paired the outfit with a pink-and-metallic glittery backpack.
 
Although Dream's schedule may look a little different come this fall, it's worth noting that she has been quite busy long before kindergarten. As for the proof? In July, Dream made an appearance in a clip for Amazon Glow with her grandmother (and co-star) Kris Jenner.

In fact, the Kardashian matriarch kicked off the adorable video by thanking her granddaughter for "squeezing" her into her schedule.
 
But Dream isn't the only one ready for new adventures ahead. Read on to see more of your favorite celeb's kids heading back-to-school:

Instagram
Jessica Simpson

"These two had an amazing first day of school!" the fashion designer shared. "I'm so proud! Heart is full. Growin' up and ownin' it. Happy kiddos." 

Instagram
Nick Cannon

"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he's only 5 years old!!!)," the Drumline alum, who shares Golden with Brittany Bell, wrote in an Aug. 30 Instagram post. "Congratulations Champ!! I can't take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell."

Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Dream's First day of Kindergarten," the 34-year-old captioned her Instagram post. "Proud mom moment."

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa

"Like many of you out there, today we dropped the little man off to first grade!" the HGTV star shared on Instagram. "Life is a wild ride and it's crazy how time flies!" 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

"First day of Kindergarten," The Challenge star wrote on Instagram. "Where is time going ??!! We all love you so much @thatsryderk & I'm so proud of you. Continue to be the big sister that you are, and continue to be the Ryder that everybody loves." 

Instagram
Al Roker

"I guess this is happening," the Today co-host wrote. "Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155." 

Instagram
Ryan Dorsey

"Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast? Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st grade class!?" the actor wrote. "My big boy. @joseydorsey I Love you so much !!" 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"First day of school for real!" the actress told her followers. "Kenzie in 4th and Hutton in 2nd and Mayzie has us all to herself!! #backtoschool #schoolisinsession #school." 

Instagram
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Such a big week for @alessiluyendyk!" The Bachelor star wrote. "It was honestly hard to let go a little bit but she's happy and thriving!" 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton

"First day of 5th & 3rd grade," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Allison Holker

"First day of 1st GRADE!!" the So You Think You Can Dance pro wrote. "Couldn't be more proud of this little guy!! My MADDOX has the biggest heart and brightest smile that he shares with everyone!! My Baby boy forever!! #firstgrade #firstdayofschool #thebossfamily #thebosshouse." 

Instagram
Odette Annable

"This girl. The one who made me a mama," the actress shared online. "Being on the spectrum for Charlie means that not everyone understands her, but those of you who do ( and you know who you are) are just the luckiest to have her love, because it's loyal and it's genuine. She's a special special little girl. I love you Charlie Mae, keep shining sweet girl. I've got you forever and ever." 

Instagram
Bristol Palin

"It's the backward cowgirl boots for me," the former Teen Mom star wrote online. "1st day of school for my babies."
 

Instagram
Sean Lowe

"First day of kindergarten for my boy!" The Bachelor star wrote. "He's got at least six years of school ahead of him so I hope he enjoys every day of it!"

Instagram
Chris Harrison

"Two days two kids moved into college @texaschristianuniversity," the former Bachelor host shared. "We are physically and emotionally exhausted! Thank God @laurenzima was there every step of the way. Lots of sweat, laughs and a few tears (mostly from me). So proud of both these kids." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"CAM!!! New Year! New School!" the Love Is Blind co-host said. "This kid is starting a new chapter and we are SOOO proud! Let's GO, Bud!" 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our sweet babies started school today!!!" the country singer shared with fans. "3rd grade and 1st! I can't believe how big they are getting." 

Instagram
Leah Messer

"We officially have a 4th grader," the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram. "@adalynncalvert." 

Instagram
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Kids are officially back to school and officially back to early bedtimes!" the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote. "I'm officially back to early Netflix and chill time with @travis.mullen.85." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Thankful for friends that are teachers that will pull one aside and grab his obligatory first day of school pic because he can drive and snuck out of the house before you could snap one!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "#back2school Grades: 3rd, 11th and 8th." 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"First day of school! @zlatasavchenko1 @oliviasavchenko," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote online. "Love you my girls so so much and so proud of you both, have a blast." 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"Back-To-School 2022!" the Love Is Blind co-host wrote on Instagram. "Time is flying by… and I'm truly not sure how I feel. It's bittersweet. Also, Camden is rubbing it in that he has an extra week of Summer off. I don't have the heart to tell him they get out a week earlier at the end of the year." 

Instagram
Dr. Heavenly Kimes

"Guess who is a SENIOR this year!!" the Married to Medicine star wrote. "@iamalaurak #proudmom #married2med #TeamDaddy." 

Instagram
Guy Fieri

"Does this look like the face of an 11th grader who is thrilled for his first day of school?" the Food Network star wrote. "Good luck champ." 

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"When do your kids go back to school? I don't know why it's never dawned on me before that it's so different depending on what state you live in," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "Here in Nashville pretty much everyone goes back early/mid August." 

Instagram
Carly Waddell

"And just like that I have a kid in school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote to her followers. "How are all you parents doing out there right now?!?!?!?!?" 

Instagram
Ryan Lochte

"Just like that, summer is over and back to school," Kayla Lochte shared on Instagram

Instagram
Ashley Wahler

"Happy first day of Kindergarten to my sweetest girl!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram. "Of course she asked if after her posed pictures she could make a silly face." 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"And just like that I have a 1st grader and pre k 4!" the country singer shared. "#firstdayofschool." 

Instagram
Phaedra Parks

"So long #summer #hello #4th grade Mr. President has arrived!" the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on Instagram. "#1stdayofschool #boymom #family." 

