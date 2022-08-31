Exclusive

Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27

As The Bachelorette comes to an end, producers are deciding who will be their next lead and E! News exclusively chatted with some of the contenders about possibly becoming the Bachelor.

Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor.

As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual journey to find love comes to a close on The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation is buzzing about which of the men from their season will be crowned the next lead. Or should we say leads, as host Jesse Palmer exclusively told E! News that the franchise could pick more than one suitor to share the job.

"The show is always trying to find new twists and ways to keep things fresh," Jesse explained after the Men Tell All taping. "It's been really interesting for a lot of people to watch this with both Rachel and Gabby and it would not surprise me at all if down the road they would do that."

But which contestants are actually being considered and who is the current front-runner? That's a secret we are more than happy to share. 

Without further ado, here are all the contenders to be ABC's next lead, should you want, as Jesse infamously put it earlier this season, to dump your "loser" boyfriend's "ass" and apply to sleep in a bunk bed in the Bachelor mansion soon...

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nate Mitchell

A front-runner from his first one-on-one date with Gabby, Nate won over viewers thanks to his love for his daughter, sweet nature and ability to call out the other men for their misogynistic behavior without sounding self-righteous. Swoon City, population: Bachelor Nation! And when a devastated Gabby sent the single father home because she didn't feel ready to be a mom yet, it felt like the perfect set-up for his season of The Bachelor. 

But, it may have been too good to be true, as Nate had to address allegations during Men Tell All that he kept his daughter a secret from a woman he was dating for a year-and-a-half. Oh, and that he was dating two women at the same time, which he apologized for. 

"I'm deeply sorry for the way that I acted," Nate said. "I should have been more communicative. I should have been more clear in my intentions. I pray that you forgive the man that I was because I'm not that same person."

A source told E! News that Nate was the frontrunner, but his recent scandal caused production to take a bit of a pause. Still, they noted, he is very much still in the running.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Tyler Norris

Poor Tyler, whose breakup conversation with Rachel during his hometown date felt like witnessing a car crash. It was brutal, but we couldn't look away as he kept professing his love for a Bachelorette desperately trying not to break his heart. Still, at the very least, it could serve as a set-up for Tyler's own journey to find televised love, but he was cautious when he spoke with E! News after the Men Tell All special about taking on the job. 

"I would definitely say that it's very hard to navigate," Tyler admitted. "With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day."

But, he added, "if it gets me a stop closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Logan Palmer

To quote Deji from Love Island UK's most recent (and ridiculously entertaining!) season, "We don't want peace, we want problems!" So why not ensure chaos by having Logan—who caused drama when he switched from Team Rachel to Team Gabby in the middle of the season, just to never be seen again after contracting COVID-19—hand out roses? And who knows, maybe his upcoming stint on Bachelor in Paradise could inspire a redemption arc a la Nick Viall in 2016?

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Mario Vassall

Gabby's first impression rose recipient failed to make much an impression after the premiere on either woman, resulting in a very anticlimactic mid-season exit. But there was tension between the Bachelorette and her former suitor at the Men Tell All, when Mario said he felt like Gabby did him "wrong" by sending him home so early. Like a child being served brussels sprouts, Gabby was not having anything Mario was serving, pointing out that he was still trying to pursue Rachel even after she gave him the first impression rose. Awkward!

After his heated conversation with Gabby, Mario told E! News he would consider taking on the job of being the Bachelor if producers approached him. "I would say that I am open to the conversation," he said, "and we'd go from there."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Erich Schwer

After Erich's emotional hometown date with Gabby, where he introduced her to his father Allan, who was battling cancer and has since passed away, he has become a clear front-runner, both for Gabby's heart and being named the Bachelor, should he not receive her final rose. And in what would be a franchise first: He'd be a Bachelor with a mullet!

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jason Alabaster

The dark horse of the season, Jason's journey with Gabby has been a true delight to watch. But this sweet man is way too normal (he does not want to propose after only eight weeks, a very sane and rational thought IRL!) and quiet to be the lead and that's okay! Not all heroes wear capes and not all Bachelor Nation contestants need to hand out roses.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Johnny DePhillipo

Listen, do we think this is a man that is ready to get engaged? Probably not. BUT we do think Johnny could possibly be the most fun Bachelor ever, should he not end up with Gabby by season's end. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Tino Franco

While he is definitely Rachel's front-runner, we have to admit the idea of Tino trying to navigate the process of being the Bachelor after seeing just how savage his parents were about the whole thing would be wildly entertaining.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Aven Jones

1. Look at him. 2. Again, look at him. 3. After the usually closed-off Aven finally professed his love to a delighted Rachel, we couldn't help but feel a tingle up our spine that he is being set up for one doozy of an exit, a.k.a. perfect Bachelor material. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Zach Shallcross

Still in the running for Rachel's heart and a front-runner since their epic first one-on-one date, Zach is the kind of man who seems like he could have been made in a lab to be the Bachelor. So if he doesn't end up with Rachel (and that finale promo has us very nervous for this cute couple, TBH!), we can envision a world in which Zach will be the next lead and receiving advice and high fives from his uncle, Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, along the way. 

