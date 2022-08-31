Here Are All the Contenders to Be The Bachelor in Season 27

Watch : Could There Be TWO Bachelors Next Season?

Do you feel change in the air? No, we're not talking about the start of fall and all things pumpkin, though we are referring to something equally as basic: The official announcement revealing who will be the next star of The Bachelor.

As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's dramatic dual journey to find love comes to a close on The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation is buzzing about which of the men from their season will be crowned the next lead. Or should we say leads, as host Jesse Palmer exclusively told E! News that the franchise could pick more than one suitor to share the job.

"The show is always trying to find new twists and ways to keep things fresh," Jesse explained after the Men Tell All taping. "It's been really interesting for a lot of people to watch this with both Rachel and Gabby and it would not surprise me at all if down the road they would do that."

But which contestants are actually being considered and who is the current front-runner? That's a secret we are more than happy to share.