Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh's Cause of Death Revealed

One month after Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville home, more information about the Elvis star's death has emerged.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 30, 2022 6:21 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

New details on the passing of Shonka Dukureh have come to light.

Just over a month after Dukureh, who played the role of Big Mama Thornton in the movie Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville apartment, a cause of death has been revealed. 

A spokesperson for the middle Tennessee regional forensic center confirms to E! News that Dukureh passed away from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at age 44. Her manner of death was determined to be natural.

On July 21, Nashville Police shared a tweet which stated that Dukureh was discovered dead in the bedroom of her apartment. At the time, police noted that no foul play was suspected in her passing.

While Elvis is the only film credit listed on Dukureh's IMDb page, the actress left quite the legacy behind with that project.

Baz Luhrmann, the director of the movie Elvis, penned a tribute in her honor, noting, "She was so loved by the entire cast and crew."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"Underneath all that goodness was a playful human being, funny as hell," Luhrmann wrote in a piece published by Time in July. "I can't imagine her being in a situation where she wouldn't connect with those around her."

Luhrmann recalled how when he first discovered Dukureh, she was singing gospel. He shared that he knew he had found an "authentic spiritual person" for the film because he could "hear her voice really lifting people up."

Hugh Stewart

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Coach Outlet Labor Day Event: Score Incredible Deals Starting at $13

"Shonka really brought Big Mama Thornton to life with tremendous passion and confidence, and I'm grateful that she was able to share her gift with a wider audience," he wrote. "She was just an extraordinary human being."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hear Joey Logano's Surprising Confession About NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

2

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

3

Coach Outlet Labor Day Event: Score Incredible Deals Starting at $13

4

See Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream in Back-to-School Pics

5

How The Goldbergs Plan to Explain Jeff Garlin's Exit

Latest News

Rachel Bilson Addresses Chace Crawford Romance Rumors

Exclusive

Real Girlfriends in Paris Trailer Teases Love, Drama & Fashion

DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Why Kathie Lee Gifford Won't Talk About the "Special" Man in Her Life

Jessica Alba's Dotted Makeup Hack on TikTok Is Mind-Blowing

See Jennifer Coolidge Welcome You Back to The White Lotus