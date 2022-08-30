Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

New details on the passing of Shonka Dukureh have come to light.

Just over a month after Dukureh, who played the role of Big Mama Thornton in the movie Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville apartment, a cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for the middle Tennessee regional forensic center confirms to E! News that Dukureh passed away from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at age 44. Her manner of death was determined to be natural.

On July 21, Nashville Police shared a tweet which stated that Dukureh was discovered dead in the bedroom of her apartment. At the time, police noted that no foul play was suspected in her passing.

While Elvis is the only film credit listed on Dukureh's IMDb page, the actress left quite the legacy behind with that project.

Baz Luhrmann, the director of the movie Elvis, penned a tribute in her honor, noting, "She was so loved by the entire cast and crew."