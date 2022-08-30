Sarah Hyland Says This Love Island Couple Inspires Her to "Spice Up the Bedroom"

Watch : Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?

If there's one thing the Love Island USA contestants know how to do, it's have a good time.

So, when it comes to the main lesson host Sarah Hyland said she'll take away from this season's couples, it's to always be silly with your partner, just like Islanders Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.

"I have learned from the couples in the villa, specifically Deb and Jesse, that I need to play patty cake in bed with Wells [Adams] more often," she joked in an exclusive interview with E! News. "That's what I have learned."

Deb and Jesse—who came in third place on the show's Aug. 28 season four finale—quickly established themselves as one of the funniest couples in the villa after once spending their alone time playing the classic children's game.

"We've never done it, and I think it's something that we should experiment with," newlywed Sarah said, adding that doing so could "spice up the bedroom a little bit after getting married. 'Patty cake, baker's man,' is that how it goes?"