Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea

Hilary Duff shared the embarrassing yet relatable moment her daughter Banks, 3, told her soccer coaches her mom had diarrhea.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 30, 2022 5:54 PMTags
Hilary DuffCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover

Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents. 

The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.

Sharing a screenshot of the text to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 29, Hilary wrote, "Whoaaa! Don't trust your kids! Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches."

The text the mom received? It read, "Banks told a story at camp...'my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea...that's what happens when you make bad chicken.'"

Hilary added a gif of herself where she hides her face in embarrassment alongside the post. 

In another snap, she reposted a photo of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, smiling while enjoying a swing ride. 

photos
Hilary Duff's Best Roles

And as cute as the photo might be, Hilary took the opportunity to write, "THE RAT" on top of the photo.

In addition to Banks, Hilary also shares her 10-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex Mike Comrie and 16-month-old Mae James Bair with Matthew. 

Earlier this month, she revealed that Mae had hand, foot and mouth disease.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

2

Kim Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Fail Has Social Media Buzzing

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I've never it seen before," Hilary said in her Aug. 10 Instagram Stories. "That looks awful."

The disease is a mild viral infection that can cause mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet, according to Mayo Clinic. And it appears that little Mae is feeling better now.

Trending Stories

1

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

2

Kim Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Fail Has Social Media Buzzing

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

4

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

5

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

Latest News

Inside Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's TikTok-Favorite Love Story

Update!

Ulta Flash Sale: $15 Deals From StriVectin, Clinique & More Today Only

Tessa Thompson Ties Her Choker Around Her Hair at Venice Film Festival

Free People Labor Day 2022 Deals: Shop These Must-Haves Under $50

The Morning Show Season 3: Tig Notaro Joins the Cast

Go Behind the Scenes of Kylie Jenner's The Kardashians Shoot

House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains His Early Exit