Hilary Duff "Ousted" By 3-Year-Old Daughter Who Told Soccer Coaches About Her Diarrhea

Hilary Duff is sending a message to fellow parents.
The How I Met Your Father star shared the embarrassing lesson she learned after she received a text about what her 3-year-old daughter Banks told her soccer coaches...involving her recent diarrhea experience.
Sharing a screenshot of the text to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 29, Hilary wrote, "Whoaaa! Don't trust your kids! Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches."
The text the mom received? It read, "Banks told a story at camp...'my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea...that's what happens when you make bad chicken.'"
Hilary added a gif of herself where she hides her face in embarrassment alongside the post.
In another snap, she reposted a photo of her daughter, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, smiling while enjoying a swing ride.
And as cute as the photo might be, Hilary took the opportunity to write, "THE RAT" on top of the photo.
In addition to Banks, Hilary also shares her 10-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex Mike Comrie and 16-month-old Mae James Bair with Matthew.
Earlier this month, she revealed that Mae had hand, foot and mouth disease.
"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I've never it seen before," Hilary said in her Aug. 10 Instagram Stories. "That looks awful."
The disease is a mild viral infection that can cause mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet, according to Mayo Clinic. And it appears that little Mae is feeling better now.