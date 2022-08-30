Celebrate The US Open With EleVen by Venus Williams Picks From $25

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
From singles to doubles to on- and off-court style, everything Venus Williams touches turns to gold. That's just part of the reason we love EleVen by Venus Williams, a line of athleisure and accessories designed to boost your confidence and your style. With the US Open in full swing, we decided there's no better time to shine a spotlight on this celeb-owned lifestyle brand.
Per the brand itself, Venus intended each piece to help the wearer in the "relentless pursuit of [their] best selves." What's more empowering than that? On top of that, many of the looks can be or have been seen on Venus herself — allowing fans to get that much closer to one of the sport's all-time greats. So whether you're showing off your passion for bold prints, or joining Venus in celebrating her Compton Roots (the all-new collection debuting this season), there's something from the EleVen line you'll love.
Scroll on to find just a few of our favorite looks, intended to help you look, feel, and perform your best. FYI, having an overhead serve is recommended, but not required.
Backspin Midi Tank
We may not be able to be Venus Williams, but at the very least, we can dress like her. This high-performance tank from the new collection honoring her hometown is just one of the pieces she'll be wearing on court at the 2022 US Open. It offers maximum moisture-wicking, performance, and movement, and oh...did we mention it's just part of a complete set?
Backspin 7/8 Legging
Ace your daywith the matching Backspin 7/8 Legging, also from the Compton Roots collection. You can see Venus in these and the paired tank during the first round of this year's US Open as well.
Classic Visor
This versatile visor keeps the sun out of your eyes and hair off of your face, allowing you to focus on the task at hand — no matter what that is.
Love To Love Rib Tee
Described by Venus herself as "like a second skin," this top is lightweight, breathable, and offers coverage of SPF 50 (per the brand). It's an ideal piece to wear while working out, running errands, and during everything in between.
Winner Short Sleeve Polo Dress
Channeling the design sensibilities of the late '80s and early '90s, this classic polo dress is inspired by the polos Venus' father Richard Williams wore throughout her earliest years of practice.
Swing Warrior Midi Tank
The Swing Warrior Midi Tank isn't just stylish: It includes a built-in shelf bra for streamlined support and four-way stretch for enhanced movement.
Break Point Tennis Skirt
More "skort" than "skirt," this fashion-forward design can be styled with the Warrior Tank for an effortlessly matching look. Better still, it's made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric and has hidden inner pockets perfect for storing tennis balls (or your keys).
Wavy Dress
This wear-everywhere dress delivers instant on- and off-court style. Layer it under your favorite cardigan for a preppy-cute look this fall.
Ace Tank
Crafted from a ribbed fabric that's "made to sweat in," this moves-with-you tank is an adaptable piece that accentuates your curves.
Ace Legging
Well, of course something as jaw-dropping as the Ace Tank requires a pair of high-waisted, thoughtfully crafted, and too-cute bottoms to match. Sometimes, flattery does get you everywhere.
Can't Stop Won't Stop Skirt
With its "modern twist on a classic silhouette," this feminine and floaty skirt includes hidden shorts underneath — making it an ideal piece for court-to-cocktail looks.
Renegade Sports Bra
Featuring a subtle animal print and criss-cross details, this ultra-supportive sports bra is always a serve.
Renegade Legging
What's a head-turning, moisture-wicking, and serve-worthy sports bra without a pair of matching leggings? Well, it's still a grand slam, but we're happy to know we can enhance our movement and our fashion in this complete set.
If you're headed to see Venus play in person, here's our US Open Packing Guide filled with stadium-approved essentials for beating the heat.