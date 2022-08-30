Celebrate The US Open With EleVen by Venus Williams Picks From $25

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

From singles to doubles to on- and off-court style, everything Venus Williams touches turns to gold. That's just part of the reason we love EleVen by Venus Williams, a line of athleisure and accessories designed to boost your confidence and your style. With the US Open in full swing, we decided there's no better time to shine a spotlight on this celeb-owned lifestyle brand.

Per the brand itself, Venus intended each piece to help the wearer in the "relentless pursuit of [their] best selves." What's more empowering than that? On top of that, many of the looks can be or have been seen on Venus herself — allowing fans to get that much closer to one of the sport's all-time greats. So whether you're showing off your passion for bold prints, or joining Venus in celebrating her Compton Roots (the all-new collection debuting this season), there's something from the EleVen line you'll love.

Scroll on to find just a few of our favorite looks, intended to help you look, feel, and perform your best. FYI, having an overhead serve is recommended, but not required.