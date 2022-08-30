Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Finally Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Cabo "Slut" Scene

Watch : Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari

What happens in Cabo never stays in Cabo.

Laguna Beach fans will never forget the show's first drama-filled cast trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2004. And now, in Dear Media's Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are coming clean about what really went down on the wild high school getaway.

"That is me literally at my worst right there," Stephen shared on the Aug. 30 episode. "My mom raised me in a good way to treat women...to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that."

"I am in your face calling you a slut," he continued. "That is probably the harshest moments of my life."

Stephen recalled being an immature 18-year-old who was drinking too much at the time of the trip. Now, at 36, the former MTV reality star is apologizing for his behavior.