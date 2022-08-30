Sarah Hyland Officially Dubs Herself a "Wifey" After Wells Adams Wedding

Sarah Hyland is celebrating her newlywed status with a new accessory—and we don't mean the ring.
A little more than a week after her wedding to Wells Adams, the Modern Family star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a white baseball cap with the word "wifey" written across the front. She completed the ensemble with a white button-up shirt, black leggings and beige shoes.
Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, exchanged vows at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Aug. 20 in a ceremony officiated by her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. However, the actor recently revealed he actually stepped in for Sarah's TV dad Ty Burrell at the last minute.
"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," he told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 29. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there, he had stuff going on."
Still, Sarah and Wells were happy to have Jesse do the honors, and he wasn't the only one from the series there to celebrate. Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen were also among the Modern Family cast members in attendance. Of course, several members of Bachelor Nation were also in attendance, including Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Joe Amabile, Evan Bass and former host Chris Harrison to name a few.
According to Vogue, Sarah walked down the aisle in an ivory sweetheart ballgown with tulle sleeves and a long train by Vera Wang and later switched into a fitted lace gown by the same designer for the reception.
But this wasn't her only wardrobe change. Vogue reported that Sarah also changed into a silk Galia Lahav dress after the cake cutting and then a beaded Georges Hobeika Couture number for the afterparty.
As for Wells, he wore a black Gucci suit. The groomsmen wore coordinating suits and the bridesmaids, who included Vanessa Hudgens, donned purple dresses by Jenny Yoo.
The wedding came three years after Wells proposed to Sarah on a trip to Fiji, with the couple postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair, who started dating in 2017, patiently awaited their big day. As Wells wrote in an Aug. 8 Instagram post, "I Love You to Pluto and Back. Let's make it official already."