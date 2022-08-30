Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has lost a rising star.

Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.

In addition to Black Lightning, Dean also appeared on the CBS series Elementary and was a successful model. And in October, Dean's film Triangle of Sadness, which co-stars Woody Harrelson, is set to be released in theaters. Back in May, Dean appeared alongside her co-stars at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the movie won the coveted Palme d'Or award.

"It took a whole team to make this day possible, three years to get this project here, family and friends for supporting me and many more years of dreaming," Dean wrote on Instagram after walking the red carpet. "Thank you to all involved [heart emojis] special thanks to @dior for my dream dress and @chopard for my unreal jewelry."