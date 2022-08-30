Milly Alcock Shares How the House of the Dragon Cast Kept Cool on "Incredibly Hot" Set

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

For Milly Alcock, the hardest part of re-creating Westeros isn't the dragons—it's the heat.

The House of the Dragon star shared that because the series only uses "source" lighting—meaning they emulate lighting that would happen naturally in the world of the show, like sunlight, moonlight or torchlight—Alcock says it can get a bit steamy on-set.

"Because there's no electricity in this world, everything is lit by fire," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Aug. 30. "So all the lighting that you see in the show would have people that come around and light everything on fire and the set would get incredibly hot."

Because of all this fire, Alcock, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, says two girls with hair dryers would cool her sweaty armpits—something the Targaryen rulers only wish they could have.