Anna Delvey’s Former Friend Rachel Williams Sues Netflix Over Inventing Anna Depiction

Rachel Williams, one of the women who was scammed out of money by fake heiress Anna Delvey, is ready to have her day in court.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Williams is suing Netflix for false light invasion of privacy and defamation for the way they depicted her in the limited series Inventing Anna, which premiered on the streaming giant on Feb. 11.

The complaint, which was filed on Aug. 29, details scenes from the Shonda Rhimes-created series that Williams alleges portray her in an inaccurate manner, including depicting her as "a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person."

The suit also alleges that Williams was not "sponging off" Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, by "accepting gifts of expensive clothes, jewelry and accessories" or "allowing her to pay for all of their drinks, meals, manicures and saunas."

Williams also cited scenes from the series in which her character (played by Katie Lowes) abandoned Delvey (Julia Garner) during a trip to Morocco while she was "alone and in trouble" as untrue. Williams further denied that she was "lying to friends by concealing that she helped the police arrest" as depicted in the series.