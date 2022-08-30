Joe Jonas Created the Game-Winning Drink of the Fall

We interviewed Joe Jonas because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Joe is a paid spokesperson for Tanqueray. Some of the products featured are from Joe's brand Rob's Popcorn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happiness Begins with the perfect cocktail. Just ask Joe Jonas, who teamed up with Tanqueray to create his own beverage just in time for the fall, the fittingly-named Cup of Joe. The singer told E!, "I've been a fan of Tanqueray for many years. Spending a lot of time in the UK, it's definitely something that I like to drink, my gin and tonics. When the concept came forward for me to actually make my own cocktail, it was a dream come true."

Joe shared his Tanqueray cocktail recipe along with his must-haves for hosting a fall event, including snacks, drinking games, and, of course, some great music.