Chris Rock Says He Was Asked to Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Watch : Chris Rock SPEAKS OUT on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Chris Rock has no plans to host the Oscars again after getting slapped by Will Smith.

During his Aug. 28 show in Phoenix, the comedian said that he was asked to host the 2023 ceremony but that he declined the offer, according to local outlet The Arizona Republic.

Per the newspaper, Chris compared going back to the Academy Awards after the slap incident to returning to the scene of a crime. He reportedly referenced the O.J. Simpson trial and compared being asked to host the Oscars to asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant" where her mother left a pair of glasses the night of Nicole's death.

However, this wasn't the only gig Chris—who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016—said he was offered. According to The Arizona Republic, he also told attendees of his Ego Death World Tour that he was asked to do a Super Bowl commercial. While he didn't reveal which brand reached out to him, he reportedly added that he turned down this opportunity as well.